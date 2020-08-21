Denton County commissioners recently approved three new justice management positions and one position reclassification in the county jail following a budget appeal from the sheriff’s office.
County Budget Officer Jona Macsas presented commissioners last week with the recommended budget for fiscal year 2020-21. The budget totals $319 million, a decrease of $2.7 million (0.83%) from last year’s adopted budget.
Budget appeals took place in the afternoon following executive session. Several departments presented appeals, including the sheriff’s office, represented by Sheriff Tracy Murphree.
In total, Murphree proposed a reclassification of a position in the county jail from administrative specialist to records technician, four new positions in justice management and a new civilian position in the sheriff’s office.
The four justice management positions, Murphree said, would be protective officers for county buildings, such as courthouses. Earlier the budget process, the sheriff’s office asked for six new positions but was granted two, Murphree said.
“A lot of the reasoning is the continued growing of the county and more buildings opening up,” Murphree said. “We have the new building opening up on the loop, which is a big building — it’s going to take a lot of effort to protect it.”
Murphree added the positions would also help cover the county's complex on Morse Street at Loop 288, which includes the county’s emergency management, fire marshal and public works planning departments, among others.
When asked by Commissioner Dianne Edmondson if the department is currently keeping watch over the elections building, Murphree said it is not because of the limited number of protective officers.
“The elections building is not currently being monitored, and it’s my belief that it does need to be,” Murphree said.
He also proposed a new civilian position in the sheriff’s office for an evidence and property technician, whose roles would include handling public records requests and video information, such as body camera and vehicle footage. He said the department is currently using an investigator to fulfill those roles and that the new position would free him to do more investigative work.
On a recommendation from County Judge Andy Eads, commissioners approved the county jail position reclassification and three of the four justice management positions but denied the request for the new evidence and property technician.
Other budget appeals from the Aug. 11 meeting included a request for additional funding for Denton County MHMR to perform state-required mental health assessments at the jail, for which commissioners approved moving money into contingency, and an approved request to increase the per-capita rate for library funding to the rate it was last year, among other appeals.
Commissioners will next discuss the budget during the Sep. 8 meeting, where they will conduct a public hearing on the proposed budget as well as vote on adopting the budget and tax rate.