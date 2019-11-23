Denco Area 9-1-1 District executive director Mark Payne has resigned his position effective Dec. 31 to accept a position with Lamb of God Lutheran Church in Flower Mound. The announcement was made at Thursday’s regular board meeting. Deputy executive director Greg Ballentine has been named to replace him.
The Denco Area 9-1-1 District is the coordinating agency for 911 emergency service throughout Denton County. The district was created by special election in 1987 and is overseen by a locally elected or appointed board of managers. The district provides the network, database, call processing and mapping equipment for 911 service as well as 24/7 support for the system, public education and telecommunicator training.