Protesters and counter-protesters clash in an anti-racism march Thursday evening at the Historic Downtown Square in Pilot Point. 

 Jeff Woo

About 50 protesters who marched to support Black Lives Matter in central Pilot Point were met by a handful of counter-protesters Thursday night.

Pilot Point Police Chief Tim Conner said they arrested two counter-protesters for public intoxication.

No one reported property damage to Pilot Point police as of Friday morning, and no one was hurt. Conner said Denton County deputies and the Texas Department of Public Safety officers were also present because they didn’t know how large the protest would be and to help keep traffic flowing normally around the Pilot Point Square.

The protest was the third in as many weeks in Pilot Point, about 19 miles northeast of Denton. At one point Thursday evening, the driver of a “monster” truck passed through the Square and sounded the horn, drowning out a protest speaker.

The protest began about 7:30 p.m. with a brief march around Pilot Point’s historic Square. Several protesters took turns with the bullhorn, giving brief speeches on themes of justice and peace.

Navy veteran Melvin Peterson speaks about the injustices to black men and the issues he has with police protection, attitudes and training during a protest in Pilot Point on Thursday. 

Protests have erupted around the country after George Floyd died May 25 at the hands of Minneapolis police. In Texas, marches have wound through cities large and small, including the far west Texas town of Alpine and the deep southeast town of Vidor.

Leaders in Thursday night’s protest took marchers to a significant site for black history in Pilot Point: the city’s old one-room jail at the base of the city’s water tower.

Last December, city leaders and volunteers with the Denton County Community Remembrance Project collected soil outside the old jail. Historians believe the site could be the location for one of Denton County’s documented lynchings.

On Dec. 14, 1922, two black men were taken from the Pilot Point jail and were never heard from again. Their deaths are commemorated at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama.

After emancipation, dozens of freed slaves left Chambers County, Alabama, and set up the St. John’s community near Pilot Point, historians found. 

Pilot Point was once home to the nation’s largest cotton mill. About 3,900 people live there today, but only a cemetery remains of the former St. John’s community.

Staff writer Zaira Perez and staff photographer Jeff Woo contributed to this report. 

