Denton City Council will discuss extending the disaster declaration for Green Tree Estates during a special meeting and whether to resume utility cutoffs for nonpayment during their regular work session Tuesday.
The Green Tree disaster declaration, which council members will discuss extending to Aug. 31, has allowed the city to provide temporary water services to residents whose access to water was shut off in mid-November by the neighborhood’s well owner.
Mayor Chris Watts said in the council’s July 21 session he is in favor of extending the declaration because of the progress made by the community. The first Green Tree home connected to city water July 22, and volunteer plumbers from AM Plumbing will continue to connect homes in the coming weeks.
The city will also consider the authorization of the continued expenditure of up to $100,000 during the disaster declaration period for the project.
Also on the council’s agenda is whether to provide alternative direction to utilities staff who plan to resume cutoffs and penalties for nonpayment the first week of August, which have been on hold as part of the city’s disaster declaration. Though the declaration is in effect until Aug. 31, the provision allowed for shut-offs to resume July 1, but they were delayed until the end of July by the council.
The council also will receive an update on the city’s COVID-19 response, and members will discuss whether to extend a provision of the city disaster declaration expiring Aug. 4 that requires businesses and nonprofits that provide goods and services to the public to implement a health and safety policy.
Other items on the council’s agenda include hearing budget presentations from city departments for the 2020-2021 fiscal year and considering a proposal to convert Elm, Locust, Oak and Hickory to two-way streets as part of the 2020 Mobility Plan update. City staff recommend maintaining the current traffic pattern, though the project was “met with enthusiasm and support for the conversion to two-way” during the June meeting of the Denton Main Street Association, according to the agenda.
City Council meetings are being held virtually in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The special session begins at 1 p.m.