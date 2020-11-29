City Council members during a work session on Tuesday are scheduled to discuss Denton’s response to the coronavirus.
Residents remain under an ordinance — the Tenth Order of council — that requires businesses to maintain health and safety plans and post signs at entrances. That order remains in effect until Dec. 31. It “incorporates the face covering and social distancing requirements of gubernatorial order GA-29. The policy may include the implementation of other mitigating measures designed to control and reduce the transmissions of COVID-19 such as temperature checks or health screenings.”
Effectively, the Tenth Order is an extension of Gov. Greg Abbott’s order, which requires residents to wear face coverings “in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with few exceptions.” The governor’s order also gives mayors and county judges the ability to impose restrictions on some outdoor gatherings of over 10 people.
The work session is scheduled for 4 p.m., followed by the council meeting at 6:30. The full agenda is at cityofdenton.com.