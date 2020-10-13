Denton City Council members during a work session Tuesday agreed to continue discussions on whether it is necessary to adopt an ordinance prohibiting discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodations based on sexual identity.
But that decision came after a contentious exchange between them about how mirroring the Plano nondiscrimination ordinance effectively creates a “bathroom bill.”
“I think it’s all a matter of how you approach the issue,” Denton Mayor Chris Watts said. “If you exempt bathrooms, it’s a bathroom bill. If you don’t exempt them, it’s basically becoming an issue and the government is telling businesses how to handle private restrooms. The government just doesn’t need to be in the business of bathrooms.”
It isn’t the first time, of course, that bathrooms have been the central point in debates on protections for members of the LGBTQ community. In 2017, the Texas Tribune reported that LGBTQ advocates “spent much of the legislative session playing defense as they fought back against a controversial ‘bathroom bill’ that would have limited transgender Texans’ access to certain public spaces.”
The bill was not reintroduced in 2019.
On Tuesday, council members talked for the second time since February about a nondiscrimination ordinance for Denton. City officials reviewed similar laws in Austin, Dallas, Plano and Fort Worth, with some council members favoring the Plano ordinance.
“The main thing that I want to adopt is the Plano model,” council member Paul Meltzer said. “It doesn’t require setting up a separate branch of the city government to deal with this. It’s executable. In that respect, Plano is the one to go for.”
City documents show that on employment issues, Plano refers to state or federal entities “with authority,” such as the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. It takes the same approach on housing, with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development being the authority. Plano also “may address [issues] under ordinance if agency refuses.” And on public accommodations, $500 fines could be issued for violations of city ordinance.
“I’m strongly against the Plano ordinance,” council member Deb Armintor said. “I strongly believe that if we exempt bathrooms from our NDO, we are effectively including a bathroom bill. That wouldn’t even be a baby step. That would be a step backward.”
Armintor first introduced the non-discrimination ordinance in 2018. Council member Jesse Davis offered Tuesday’s ordinance.
In February and again Tuesday, council members reviewed a scorecard created by the Human Rights Campaign that issues points based on how a city handles nondiscrimination laws on housing, employment and public accommodations; offering equal benefits and protections to LGBTQ city employees; ensuring members of the LGBTQ community are included in city programs and services; fair enforcement of laws, reporting of hate crimes and engaging with the LGBTQ community; and advocating for full equality.
“I’m not terribly motivated by the activities of the Human Rights Campaign,” Davis said. “They are good advocates on people they are working on behalf of. I’m not terribly motivated by the scorecard. I am motivated by what’s good and right for our people. I prefer the Plano model for a couple of reasons — U.S. military and veteran status. I think that’s good foresight on their part. I also like the way they frame the religious exceptions, but really it is enshrining the First Amendment.”
But Armintor distanced herself from other council members’ views on the bathroom issue and showed her opposition to the Plano ordinance.
“Nothing in any of these ordinances that have been put forward … specifies anything about the signage on bathrooms,” she said. “We’re not asking anyone at any business to change anything. There seems to be little point in having a city ordinance that just kind of reiterates federal law. I happen to believe that the purpose of municipal laws like this, including the purpose of having a municipal ethics ordinance, is to raise the bar on state and federal law in this area … without contradicting state and federal law. That is why it’s essential that we include public accommodations. Otherwise, we are simply mirroring state and federal law.”
Davis responded.
“I disagree a little bit with council member Armintor, if you feel like if you do exempt bathrooms you make it a defacto bathroom bill,” he said. “All we’re really talking about with this kind of ordinance is housing and accommodations. It’s a pretty narrow issue that is filling a gap not present in federal or state statute.”
Armintor said she likes the Austin model. In that one, the city has the authority from the EEOC to enforce six federal statutes; Austin is certified by HUD as a Federal Fair Housing Assistance Program agency; and the city’s attorney may prosecute alleged violations on public accommodations.
“I’m in favor of the Plano [model],” council member Keely Briggs said.
Watts agreed.
“I’m good with the Plano ordinance inasmuch as it addresses housing.”
The Human Rights Campaign, according to data city officials released in February, scored Denton 57 out of a possible 100 points on the Municipal Equality Index.