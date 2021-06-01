During a work session on Monday, Denton City Council members are expected to review proposals from search firms they’ll consider hiring for a new city attorney.
“We anticipate bringing search firm proposals to the council on [June 7] for discussion and direction,” said Ryan Adams, Denton’s director of customer service and public affairs. “Monday luncheons sometimes focus on one topic. Sometimes, it’s a small set of topics. For us to move forward with council direction, it was scheduled for June 7.”
Interim City Manager Sara Hensley did not respond to a message seeking comment. Adams said he could not immediately say how many proposals the city has received.
On May 11, council members appointed Catherine Clifton interim city attorney to succeed Aaron Leal, who is leaving for a position in Royal Oak, Michigan. Clifton is a first assistant city attorney. In her interim position, she will be paid $174,410 annually plus a $750 monthly vehicle allowance.
Since her appointment, she has attended each council meeting in Leal’s stead. He will officially leave the post June 6.
Leal, Denton’s city attorney since 2017, agreed to take a $60,000 annual pay cut for the city attorney position in Royal Oak. His current salary is $210,000. According to his employment agreement with Royal Oak, his starting pay, effective June 14, will be $150,000. He’ll also receive a monthly $600 auto allowance, a one-time bonus of $10,000 if he lives in Royal Oak within one year, a $75 monthly cellphone allowance and reimbursement of relocation expenses.
Leal, 52, has been with Denton since 2011, when his starting pay was $90,000 as deputy city attorney. He also has worked as first assistant city attorney and interim city attorney before he was given a five-year contract set to expire in October 2022. Leal received one-year extensions in 2018 and 2019, with raises. His last scheduled day in Denton is Sunday.
Meanwhile, council members have delayed the search for a permanent city manager until October. They appointed Hensley interim city manager in February following Todd Hileman’s resignation, and she started in the interim role Feb. 20. Hileman had been Denton’s city manager for four years before accepting the same position in Palm Desert, California.
Hensley has told the Denton Record-Chronicle that she had not decided whether to apply permanently for the job. She had been deputy city manager since August, having joined the city in May 2019 as assistant city manager. Before that, Hensley was interim assistant city manager in Austin for two years.
Under Denton’s city charter, the city attorney, city manager, city auditor and municipal judge are council appointees. How the council conducts searches for those positions, their appointments of interim staff members, the contracts they sign with search firms and the identities of those who apply for the same positions are public records under the Texas Open Meetings Act.