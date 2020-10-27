Denton City Council members Tuesday directed staff members to continue working on the best ways to fund economic development.
“This is where we talk about economic development policies and what we can use from those examples from prior economic development incentives that have come before the council,” Mayor Chris Watts said. “I think where we have to start from, first of all, what is the No. 1 priority? Somewhere down the line, it’s going to have to provide something for the community. You can decide what kind of restrictions you’re going to have on that.”
What Denton can offer hinges on its revenue sources for economic development. It does not have a Type A or Type B corporation, meaning it does not receive sales tax revenue to fund business projects. It is considered an important distinction in economic development because those corporations receive a portion of a city’s sales tax revenue to help fund business attraction.
The half-cent sales tax that state law allows to be used for economic development was appropriated by residents in 2004 for the Denton County Transportation Authority. That leaves the city with few options for funding projects.
“In the end, this council is going to have to decide, do you give an incentive just to break even or even lose?” Watts said. “And how do you make a determination on what that rate of return is? I’ve heard a lot of statements over the years that people use … on how to use economic development. Some say they don’t want it at all.”
The state sales tax rate is 6.25%. In Denton, the local rate is 2%, for a total sales tax paid by consumers of 8.25%. Of the city’s 2% portion, a half-cent of the revenue is allocated for DCTA. One cent goes into the general fund for operations, and the other half-cent is used for property tax relief.
Officials may also use their revenue from return on investment (ROI) from the utility fund and the general fund. According to the city, the ROI for the Electric Fund was increased from 3.5% to 6% through 2021-22.
Staff members are recommending using the ROI to fund economic development and using a “one-time funding contribution” of a combined $900,000 from electric, water and wastewater revenue.
Council member Deb Armintor directed the discussion toward housing for incoming and existing residents for new jobs.
“On one hand we have jobs for people who already live here, the people we already serve on the council,” she said. “Then we talked about jobs coming in from outside and getting new people to come and live in Denton. I just wanted to note these are two different categories. What I would like … is for people who already live in Denton to be priorities.”
Jessica Rogers, the city’s director of economic development, said that prospective businesses claim that their executive employees cannot find adequate housing in Denton.
“It’s housing,” she said. “We’ve got that comment directly from a number of our businesses that we have no houses for executives in Denton. They have to look elsewhere to live. “
The Denton Record-Chronicle reported this month that housing inventory is not keeping pace with demand.
“I far prefer them to be in Denton, whether it’s a data center or whatever,” council member Paul Meltzer said. “Incentives are only one part of economic development. What you really want to be is the place most desirable to live in. I guess your job could be anywhere.”
