Denton City Council members have asked staff to require that developers create 20-foot easements around plugged gas wells after concerns were raised about public safety.
“There is no good reason to build something on top of a well,” council member Jesse Davis said. “I think we ought to have some kind of no-build easement.”
The Texas Railroad Commission, according to city documents, requires that wells be plugged no later than a year after they have been abandoned or are non-producing. State law allows municipalities no authority to regulate plugging.
“Currently the Denton Development Code (DDC) contains minimal requirements related to plugged gas wells. Per Subchapter 6, an operator is required to follow RRC regulations for plugging and provide the city … copies of the RRC plugging reports. An operator is required to notify city staff of their intent to begin plugging activities at least 24 hours in advance of starting activities and to provide the GPS location of the well if that information is not already on file.”
Furthermore, city officials inspect well-plugging activities and monitor site remediation.
“Staff researched studies conducted in Texas and was unable to locate any studies that specifically examined risks associated with plugged wells in Texas,” documents show. “In Texas, the Railroad Commission (has) worked to minimize the risks of orphaned or abandoned well locations through the statewide Plugging and Abandonment program, which plugs orphaned or abandoned wells, and by maintaining a GIS database of plugged well locations.”
Data provided by the city shows that 276 gas wells are not plugged in the city limits, and 38 are plugged. The discussion Tuesday centered on whether mandating a 20-foot radius around a plugged well is warranted, even after reviewing what other cities require when land is developed in the immediate vicinity of plugged wells.
“It’s not clear to me what we’re protecting against,” council member Paul Meltzer said. “Is it the small probability of methane coming out of it or not wanting to disturb structure of the plugs? Or is it that we don’t know?”
The risks, according to documents provided by the city, include groundwater contamination and methane emissions. When wells are plugged, cement must be used to “protect groundwater by preventing the intrusion of oil and gas into water strata.” Typically, that requires a 100-foot minimum plug.
Texas Railroad Commission rules “have been in place and vetted for decades,” the documents show. “The city is preempted by state law and cannot regulate the plugging process.”
And city ordinance does not prohibit developers from building on top of plugged wells, officials said.
“It just depends on the developer” on where the company chooses to build, City Attorney Aaron Leal said. “Some of those plats are 200, 300 or 400 acres.”
Denton Mayor Chris Watts said he doesn’t believe requiring 20-foot easements is about safety but instead about whether crews can move equipment onto and out of the property where wells have been plugged.
“I’m okay with the 20 feet. If you’ve got something that happened … and they need to get in to recement it, you don’t have the room to get the equipment in” without the 20-foot radius.
Sara Hensley of the city’s Department of Development Services said that no new wells have been drilled in Denton since 2014.
“A lot of these wells are drying up,” Watts said.
Non-annexation agreements approved
Also Tuesday, one by one, council members Tuesday unanimously approved non-annexation agreements for 11 properties with little discussion.
“What happens to the outstanding ones?” council member Keely Briggs said.
Ron Meguita, principal planner for the city, said that the “plan is to come back at a later time … to approve them.”
The non-annexation agreements are “for agricultural, wildlife management, or timberland use properties.” Such agreements are allowed under the Texas Local Government Code, which prohibits municipalities from annexing areas appraised for ad valorem taxes for agricultural, wildlife management or timber management unless development agreements are made with landowners.
The agreements cover 1,555 acres, according to city documents.
The Denton Record-Chronicle reported in August that the agreements are a promise from the city of Denton to not annex property bordering the city under a few conditions: Property owners must have an agricultural exemption, and they must adhere to certain development standards set by the city.
Essentially, it keeps substandard development from harming the city, and it helps Denton officials manage its growth without bringing uninterested property owners into the fold.
It’s also a guarantee that property owners won’t be burdened with higher taxes and city fees during the length of the non-annexation agreements.
The city sent 148 affected property owners notices about new expiration dates in August.