After three hours of deliberation, Denton City Council members on Tuesday agreed to extend their disaster declaration and Tenth Order to March 31.
“I just want to remind everyone that the governor’s orders state that local orders cannot supercede or conflict with his orders,” city Chief of Staff Sarah Kuechler said. “For his orders that remain in effect, GA-29 states that all persons 10 years and older must wear face coverings. We need to continue to have the declaration (to receive) any state and federal disaster funding. Staff is recommending that we continue with a local disaster declaration and order, as is, from Jan. 1 to March 31.”
The declaration and order are expected to be extended during a council meeting on Dec. 17.
The Tenth Order of council requires businesses maintain health and safety plans and post signs at entrances. That order was scheduled to expire on Dec. 31. It “incorporates the face covering and social distancing requirements of gubernatorial order GA-29. The policy may include the implementation of other mitigating measures designed to control and reduce the transmissions of COVID-19 such as temperature checks or health screenings.”
Effectively, the Tenth Order is an extension of Greg Abbott’s order, which requires residents to wear face coverings “in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with few exceptions.”
The governor’s order also gives mayors and county judges the ability to impose restrictions on some outdoor gatherings of over 10 people.
At-large place 6 member Paul Meltzer asked about requiring businesses to clarify on signs at entrances that masks should cover customers’ mouths and noses. But ultimately, that was not added to the city’s requirement that businesses maintain health and safety plans and post them.
Denton does not have an ordinance that requires people to wear masks.
“If you are serious about this public health measure … [masks] should cover noses and mouths,” Meltzer said. “For people who are really very serious and concerned, this is an unpleasant.”
Deb Armintor, the at-large place 5 member, agreed.
“I strongly encourage this,” she said. “People walk around with the mouth covering and their noses exposed. I don’t know what they’re thinking. People covering their mouths and not their noses have a false sense of security.”
Data shows that Denton County has 5,896 active cases with 148 deaths. Total cases have reached 24,133.
Also during the work session on Tuesday, District 3 member Jesse Davis was nominated and approved unanimously as mayor pro tem to replace Gerard Hudspeth, the former District 1 member and mayor pro tem who left the council on Nov. 17 after Birdia Johnson took that office. He is in a runoff against District 2 member Keely Briggs for mayor.
Chris Watts, the outgoing mayor who continues to serve until the mayoral runoff on Dec. 8, did not attend the virtual meeting on Tuesday after testing positive for coronavirus.