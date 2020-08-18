Denton City Council members questioned proposals from city staff to fund the Economic Development Strategic Plan with utilities revenue during their meeting Tuesday.
Economic development staff recommended funding investments in the city’s strategic plan with revenue from the return on investments in Denton utilities during their presentation to the City Council on Tuesday afternoon. Consulting firm TIP Strategies recommended the city invest $6 million to $9 million annually in economic initiatives to modernize and promote growth if Denton hopes to remain competitive in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, meaning investments would represent $7.5 million to $15 million in new program support over the next five years.
Council members Keely Briggs, Paul Meltzer and Jesse Davis questioned using the electric, water and wastewater fund balances — which are estimated to total roughly $104.7 million combined for the fiscal year ending September 2021 — for development rather than for keeping rates low, and most council members said they would like to see other options.
“I think some ratepayers take a look at a $70 million [electric] fund and say, ‘If there’s that kind of money in the bank, why is that money not subsidizing my rate?’” Davis said.
Weather patterns play a large role in fund fluctuations and the city is obligated by bond companies and investors to keep rainy day funds in the bank in case of unexpected expenses, City Manager Todd Hileman said. The five-year utility returns forecast assumes no rate increases for customers.
Part of council members’ hesitancy to agree with suggestions to fund the plan with utility returns was in the broadness of the presentation, which focused on objectives of growing the catalyst fund for the economic plan rather than actionable items.
“I am having an issue with the funding mechanism without establishing goals and restrictions on what that can come from,” Briggs said. “Right now there’s no choice for utilities and you have the perception where the utility bills may be high, some people may be facing disconnection, and then you see this $73 million, why aren’t rates being lowered and why are we giving large corporations money from the utility fund instead of taking care of our rates?”
Jessica Rogers, the city’s director of economic development, said specific policies would be brought back before council members in the future, but city staff first need direction on strategic focuses and priorities. Goals for the plan include accelerating economic recovery, fostering long-term growth and strengthening community inclusion.
While the utility fund balances can be reduced, that could force the city to rethink its economic development plans, Hileman said.
“We could potentially draw down the reserves a little bit more, but this pie would look a whole lot different,” Hileman said.
He said options for funding economic development are limited, and the Denton County Transportation Authority has become “heavily reliant” on its share of city sales tax revenue. In 2003, Denton residents voted adopt a half-cent sales tax to help fund the transit agency and its plan to build a rail line.
“Absent sales tax from Lewisville and Denton, we’re funding about 75% of that agency, and it would be years and years before we could get out of there without having our dollars obligated to them,” Hileman said.
Given the amount needed for economic development, few options for funding remain outside of using utility returns, Hileman said.
Council members discussed using revenue only from commercial and industrial utility returns to fund the economic plan and questioned the possibility of bringing the issue before voters in the form of an ad valorem tax. Council member Deb Armintor said she did not agree with the need for an economic development plan at this time as she feels the city should be focused on recovering from COVID-19 in the short term given the state of the economy, but Mayor Chris Watts said the city can address both.
“Economic development is not just for the benefit of the commercial businesses in the city,” Watts said. “Economic development, when we pass them with jobs coming to Denton, provides jobs and economic opportunities, and it provides an avenue to keep the overall tax rate low and the overall utility rates low — that applies to everyone across the board. I would want us to think very carefully and do an analysis if we start bifurcating that because, in some ways, you’re saying it doesn’t benefit others, and I would disagree.”
Council members directed staff to explore other options for funding the economic plan and plan to revisit the discussion in future meetings.
The council also approved a renewed economic development contract with the Denton Chamber of Commerce for Oct. 1, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2021, with an option for a one-year extension. The city and the chamber have worked to define roles and increase communication during the past year and will use an outcome-oriented approach to focus on implementing the strategic plan, Rogers said.
The agreement included an increase in the chamber’s private funding goals to $125,000 to match the city’s contribution.