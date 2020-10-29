Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that Denton City Council members did not extend City Manager Todd Hileman's contract during a meeting Tuesday, which was originally reported. His contract was not revised and he received a one-time payment of $8,355.36 for this year.
Denton City Council members in a 6-1 vote have agreed to give City Manager Todd Hileman, who has two years remaining on his contract, a one-time payment of $8,355.36.
“The city manager has done an outstanding job steering the ship through some very difficult times,” council member Paul Meltzer said.
Three years into the contract, Hileman’s base salary is $278,512. His starting salary was $250,000. Hileman's job performance is evaluated annually. On Tuesday, that one-time payment was approved. It’s considered a “lump sum payment.”
Hileman also receives a car allowance of $7,200 annually.
“This does not change anything on the contract,” said Tiffany Thomson, the city’s human resources manager.
Hileman came to Denton in January 2017 after 13 years in Glenview, Illinois, a Chicago suburb with a population of about 45,000. He has worked in city management for about 27 years. His contract is scheduled to expire on Jan. 29, 2022.
Deb Armintor cast the lone vote against extending Hileman’s contract and giving him the lump sum payment.
“I made it clear, and I’ve been consistent that I will continue to vote ‘no’ for raises for council appointments making six figures until we can lift up our contract workers and seasonal employees at the bottom,” Armintor said.
The Denton Record-Chronicle obtained several documents related to Hileman’s job performance and contract through a public records request. Among them is a document drafted by Hileman dated Oct. 20 in which he lists his accomplishments to justify a contract extension.
“As my fourth year with the city nears an end, I continue to be pleased with the progress occurring within the organization,” he said in the document. “The work quality, financial oversight, Council presentations, external communications, and productivity continue to be major focuses of emphasis for the CMO team. During the past year, our team has done an outstanding job of framing, organizing, and tackling numerous complex issues resulting in the City Council being able to spend your time focusing on policy deliberations and direction.”
The “areas of focus” Hileman listed are the city budgets for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 fiscal years, facilities projects, Cole Ranch and Hunter Ranch negotiations, November 2019 bond election, the city’s relationship with the Denton Chamber of Commerce, the Mayor’s Use of Force Committee, COVID-19 management, public safety, Denton County Transportation Authority, and organizational development and communication.
“Overall, we have had a highly productive year, especially in light of the pandemic curveball that we had to deal with for a few intense months, and we owe our thanks to the employees who kept the plates spinning during this unprecedented time,” Hileman said in his document. “This has undoubtedly been one of the most challenging years in my career. However, we are doing well. I also appreciate the Council’s support and partnership through the last year. There were many difficult discussions and issues that we faced, but we persevered.”
But one of the documents provided by the city in the newspaper’s public-records requests shows Hileman’s frustration with unnamed council members.
“When consensus from Council is received on a policy or program, Council Members that were not in the consensus may continue to pepper staff with questions on that policy or program,” he wrote. “That filters down to line level staff who feel that dissatisfaction and pressure/stress. Sometimes, Council gets really buried in the details, and finding the difference between big picture direction and out-of-place details can be frustrating.
“Overall, Council demeanor has improved and [is] less accusatory to staff. However, there are still some reports that the tone of emails and interaction can be accusatory and un-trusting, as if staff is not telling the truth and we have to prove that we’re being truthful.”
In his self-evaluation, Hileman made no contract or benefits requests.