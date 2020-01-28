The city staff has offered a fourth option for the Denton City Council related to building near gas wells, after a community outcry for protecting current homeowners while the city seeks greater distances between old wells and new homes.
The city attorney’s office said it does not support the option, which could treat the owners of undeveloped land differently from current homeowners. But over the weekend, the option to protect current homes showed up on the agenda for Tuesday night’s public hearing in response to community outcry.
The City Council first agreed to revisit the issue last year as it appeared the city could grow to the west, where most of the old gas wells are. Council members signaled that they were ready to implement a distance greater than the current 250 feet to better protect the community, known as a reverse setback.
Although the council voted 5-2 last year to increase the reverse setback to 500 feet, Mayor Chris Watts asked to reconsider the decision. He said he was concerned that affected homeowners weren’t notified. Council members agreed to the re-vote, triggering Tuesday night’s public hearing.
The city staff mailed multiple postcard notices to affected homeowners. While the postcard notice contained more information than the typical public hearing notice, many homeowners found the additional information about “nonconforming” structures upsetting.
Nonconforming generally means a home can continue to be used but cannot be rebuilt after a fire or tornado. The postcard didn’t indicate what the council had proposed with the prior vote to protect homes already inside the 250-foot distance and extend those protections to those homes affected by the 500-foot distance.
During a work session Tuesday morning, council members said they expected a large crowd Tuesday night for a public hearing on the matter. A council vote was expected late Tuesday evening.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed at https://bit.ly/36BFYlQ.
