Denton City Council members took some time Tuesday afternoon to check on how they tend to the public’s business — with some decisions meant to head off future problems or the repeat of an old one.
Once finalized, all the decisions have the potential to boost the public’s role in its city government, from public hearings to service on a board or commission.
Perhaps the biggest change is coming to public hearings, which until now, allowed individuals to speak only once. The city is required to have public hearings before certain votes, such as the budget or a zoning case. In future public hearings, the council agreed to reorder the proceedings so that people have another chance to testify in rebuttal, if needed.
Council member Keely Briggs said it’s made her uncomfortable to watch neighbors raise their hand and not be acknowledged because of that one-time rule.
“I don’t like that feeling of saying, ‘Sorry, the applicant gets to speak more than once but you don’t,’” Briggs said.
Council member Gerard Hudspeth said he, too, wanted to make sure that people had more than one opportunity to speak at a public hearing.
Mayor Chris Watts proposed reordering the meeting so that the applicant speaks first, and the council asks its questions before taking testimony from the public. Under the new procedure, the applicant will still have 10 minutes to argue their case. Individual speakers will have a cumulative eight minutes with the extra opportunity to provide rebuttal testimony.
“It will take a concerted effort on all our parts to get our questions [of the applicant] answered,” Watts said, adding that the public wouldn’t be able to respond if the council introduces new information during the deliberations.
In the past, the City Council has sometimes tried to reach a compromise with the applicant during deliberations — a process that can elicit information that wasn’t available to the public before, he added.
One item the council didn’t change was how board and commission members serve out their terms. No council member agreed that council turnover was a cause to remove board and commission members, despite an apparent incident or incidents when that has occurred.
In other words, just because a council member lost their election, doesn’t mean that the individuals they’ve appointed to serve on the city’s many boards and commissions lost their seat.
Council members agreed they should finish their terms.
“The institutional memory that some of the boards build up crosses political lines,” said council member Jesse Davis. “They are part of the government.”
Many board and commission members serve multi-year terms, with members of the Public Utilities Board serving four-year terms. Hudspeth reminded fellow council members that he — in the middle of his second term — had just made his first appointment to that body.
During a special call meeting, the council nominated Rick Woolfolk for the Denton Central Appraisal District Board of Directors and allocated all the city’s votes to him.
The council’s nomination is a step toward new leadership on the district board. The nomination process includes apportioned votes for the county and all the school districts, town and cities in the county and won’t be finished until December.