Could residents’ concerns mean rocky road ahead for DFW Regional Outer Loop?

Residents of northern Denton County have been giving county officials an earful over their role in the DFW Regional Outer Loop. They want answers on how the future freeway will affect their properties and communities — but the county says those answers could be years away.
Background
The DFW Regional Outer Loop is a long-term project aimed at creating a freeway loop around the Dallas-Fort Worth area. It has been in the works for over a decade and spans multiple counties.
The project’s planning is spearheaded at the state level with the Texas Department of Transportation and works its way down. That includes several levels of government, and Denton County has its own piece of the puzzle as a result. Right now, the county is working on the section of the loop that will go from the Denton/Collin County line to Interstate 35.
The road will be a six-lane, controlled-access freeway, but it’s still very early in the process. So early, in fact, officials say they can’t tell people exactly where the road will be going through. That has been a major source of heartburn for at least dozens — if not hundreds — of residents, especially over the past few weeks.
Bond package
Angst over the outer loop appears to have been brewing for a while, mostly among residents who live in the general path of the freeway. That includes people who live around Aubrey or Sanger, as a few examples.
Public discussion about the loop has been ignited by Denton County’s recent proposal for a $568 million road bond package, which would kick-start more than 100 projects across the county’s four precincts, provided voters approve it in November.
Included in the laundry list is the aforementioned section of the outer loop, for which Denton County plans to contribute $30 million — a relatively small percentage of the total cost but still the county’s largest commitment to any project in the bond package. TxDOT will likely be absorbing the vast majority of the project’s cost.
The county has held two public bond workshops recently, each of them attracting roughly 100 attendees. Some of them were public officials from various cities and agencies, mostly having good things to say about the bond proposal. Others, though, were concerned residents, and the majority of them had the outer loop on their minds.
One by one in last month’s workshop, a smattering of community members shared their concerns with officials. Citing alignment maps they’d seen online, they feared their homes could be taken by the government and that their neighborhoods could be shattered by the incoming freeway.
The county, largely led by its longtime transportation consultant, John Polster of Innovative Transportation Solutions, addressed the concerns by saying no alignment has been decided on yet. He explained that the $30 million from the county is initial funding for schematic and environmental clearance.
That means the county still has to work with an engineering firm and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to get an alignment cleared and approved, and that process alone could take up to five years, Polster said. Other requirements will need to be completed as well, including a public involvement process.
Attendees, though, didn’t seem content with that answer. A young man attending in place of his father argued that the road will need to go from the county line to I-35 in some way, and that no matter the route, it will disrupt homes.
“I would just reiterate, though, that’s still exactly where all of our houses are,” he said. “There’s pretty much no way, unless you somehow jump up all the way up to the lake and come back down, that it’s not going to end up radically changing our communities.”
Others in the county have different concerns. In a letter to the editor published by the Denton Record-Chronicle, Aubrey resident William Cherry wrote that the Greenbelt off U.S. Highway 380 could suffer if the freeway crosses it.
“Although the final details of the alignment are, indeed, a long way from being finalized, the North Central Texas Council of Governments seems intent that such a project would result in a major highway crossing the Greenbelt at Sherman Drive,” Cherry wrote. “This would irrevocably alter our precious Greenbelt corridor. As property developers seem intent on transforming our rural northeast county into suburban housing tract, future residents will appreciate efforts to preserve and protect our valuable Greenbelt.”
After the first meeting, the county came prepared to address the residents at Tuesday’s final workshop. In his opening remarks, County Judge Andy Eads reiterated how much uncertainty there is over the process at this point.
“If you’re concerned about a particular alignment or how that alignment impacts you … today’s venue is probably not the best venue for that,” Eads said. “There’s going to be a long and lengthy — and very expensive — environmental clearance process that we’re going to be going through, and you are going to be welcome to have a front seat at that table.”
Regardless, ample time was spent once again going over the state of the outer loop. Despite Eads’ comments, a woman who has lived near Sanger for over 30 years said her property is “a place of peace” that could be threatened by the six-lane freeway.
Polster went into even more detail than in the first meeting on what still needs to happen, emphasizing that it’s just too early to give people firm answers on what could happen to their properties.
Polster did say the freeway likely will need to cross the Greenbelt at FM428, because the Corps of Engineers has suggested in the past that the road needs to use an existing Greenbelt crossing.
“On the outer loop, we will look at various alternatives,” Polster said. “We’ll suggest to the Corps, ‘Hey, what about crossing the dam? … What about crossing further to the south?’”
Polster was blunt at the first meeting that not everyone’s property can be avoided, and this time around, he made his stance even more clear. He said the outer loop will get built with or without the county’s involvement — and that residents wouldn’t like the alternative if the county drops out.
“If the bond program doesn’t pass and the county doesn’t move forward on the outer loop, it doesn’t stop the outer loop,” Polster said. “The outer loop will then be picked up by the North Central Texas Council of Governments and TxDOT. … Right now, if we do it, we know our neighbors. We go to church with everybody here. We can communicate and get the input as best as possible.”
After the meeting concluded, Polster spent about an hour talking with multiple residents who still weren’t satisfied. At least one of those conversations got heated between the two.
The one certainty is that final answers are still a long way out. If the past several weeks are any indication, the outer loop could be a rocky process moving forward — both for homeowners and for the county itself.