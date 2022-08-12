 Skip to main content
Could residents’ concerns mean rocky road ahead for DFW Regional Outer Loop?

  • Updated
  • Comments
Greenbelt flooded

A flooded section of the Greenbelt north of U.S. Highway 380 is seen in September 2020, in an aerial photo taken by Greenbelt Alliance board chairman Richard Rogers.

 Courtesy photo/Richard Rogers

Residents of northern Denton County have been giving county officials an earful over their role in the DFW Regional Outer Loop. They want answers on how the future freeway will affect their properties and communities — but the county says those answers could be years away.

Background

Outer Loop Alignment

This map, used by Denton County transportation consultant John Polster, shows a rough potential alignment for the part of the DFW Regional Outer Loop project in the county. It’s shown by the segmented lines. Denton County officials emphasize that a final alignment is years away.
Polster and speaker

John Polster, a transportation consultant for Denton County, stands next to a speaker concerned about the DFW Regional Outer Loop at the county’s first bond workshop July 27.

