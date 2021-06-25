The Texas Department of Transportation estimates construction to reverse the exit and entrance ramps on Interstate 35 near University Drive will be completed by early 2022, about a year after the initial traffic study to address safety solutions at this exit.
In November, a consultant told the Denton City Council’s Mobility Committee that an interim solution wouldn’t be possible to implement before the large-scale construction. City Council member Paul Meltzer is the chair of that committee, and in November he said I-35 at University (U.S. Highway 380) is the intersection he hears about most frequently.
“The need [for a fix] was so obvious and pressing, and we were hearing about it from constituents all the time, and even if we didn’t, it’s obvious to anyone exiting 380 going north,” Meltzer said in a phone call Thursday. “I’m really pleased our voices were heard and … more immediate relief is coming.”
Construction companies will submit bids in July for the project, scheduled to begin in late September or early October. Emily McCann, a spokesperson for TxDOT, said they hope to complete construction by early 2022. Construction will only be for the northbound side.
“Ultimately the entire area will be reconstructed with a larger improvement project, but after reviewing this location with local stakeholders, TxDOT decided to advance an early project to address safety concerns happening on northbound I-35 at U.S. 380,” McCann said.
The proposed date of completion will fall about a year after a traffic study meant to find solutions to address safety concerns at this portion of the highway. The project is estimated to cost about $1.83 million, she said.
Northbound I-35 near University Drive — north of where I-35W and I-35E merge — is an area that has seen more crashes over the years as the average annual daily traffic count there rises. In November, McCann said that area has become a destination for folks, so it’s hard for TxDOT to catch up on traffic there.
Currently, one of the entrances motorists use to merge onto northbound I-35 is at Panhandle Drive near Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton. The change proposed here is to add an exit ramp just shortly after this entrance to Town Center Trail, by the Rayzor Ranch Town Center area. This will be the new exit to reach University Drive.
The current exit ramp near Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen to reach University Drive will become an entrance ramp instead.
“This should have two impacts,” McCann said. “Moving more traffic through the U.S. 380 intersection and moving the exit far enough back to alleviate the queueing in the main lanes.”
McCann said there also will be another through lane on the service road when drivers exit. This lane will be both a left turn onto University Drive as well as a through lane. The right lane, a turn lane, will be extended.
As northbound drivers on I-35E approach the merger with I-35W, the highway becomes narrow, and drivers are forced into two lanes. Large-scale construction slated for mid-2022 at the earliest will widen I-35. With this project, TxDOT will widen the interstate from the I-35E and I-35W merger to U.S. Highway 77, near a few truck stops.
“[Traffic] should unwind more safely, and there will also be more room to move to the right to make the exit off the service road,” Meltzer said. “I think it’ll bring much needed relief to that intersection.”