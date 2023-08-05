Lots of sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 104F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..
Mostly clear. Low near 80F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: August 6, 2023 @ 2:58 pm
A cosplayer dressed as Belle speaks with an artist during the third annual Denton Comic Art Expo Saturday.
Digital reporter
Hundreds of locals went out to buy comic books and art while wearing their favorite nerd attire during the third annual Denton Comic Art Expo at the Denton Civic Center on Saturday.
Attendees got the chance to buy merchandise from art vendors from across North Texas, as well as meet-and-greet featured local independent comic creators.
From young and old, several attendees wore their respective nerd attire during the expo. This included a Spider-Punk outfit, Freddy Krueger outfit, Xenomorph alien and more.
The expo also featured nerd trivia, panel discussions, a cosplay contest and more.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached at juan.betancourt@dentonrc.com.
