The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking public input on its master plan for Ray Roberts Lake at at open house meeting 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 24, at Tioga High School, 855 McKnight Road in Tioga.
The plan helps the Corps' stewardship of the land and resources provided by the lake. Topics will include land classifications, recreation and invasive species.
No revisions are planned for technical operations related to the water supply or flood risk management.
The Corps will provide a brief overview at the start of the meeting at 6 p.m. Residents unable to attend can additional information online after March 24, at bit.ly/3crBzFZ. A 30-day comment period will begin March 25 and can be sent to Roberts@usace.army.mil, or mailed to Joshua Quiring: Project Manager, CESWF-PEC-TM, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Regional Planning and Environmental Center, Fort Worth District, P.O. Box 17300, Fort Worth, TX 76102-0300.