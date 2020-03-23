General assistance & resources
For information about resources through the city of Denton, visit www.cityofdenton.com/coronavirus
To donate, volunteer or get assistance from Denton Independent School District, visit www.dentonisd.org/covid19
To donate, volunteer or get assistance from the United Way of Denton County, visit www.unitedwaydenton.org/covid-19-resources
To donate, volunteer or get assistance from Serve Denton, visit www.servedenton.org/coronavirus
To patronize local business with adapted service through online sales, deliveries, curbside service, appointments only or virtual visits, visit www.dentonmainstreet.org/support-local-businesses
Resources for businesses & workers
To apply for Small Businesss Administration Disaster Loans (Gov. Greg Abbott has requested that the SBA declare Texas eligible for small businesses and most private nonprofits), visit www.cityofdenton.com/covid19business
To file for unemployment benefits, visit twc.texas.gov or call 800-939-6631. The site has been experiencing a high volume of usage and advises people to try to use the site later if they experience problems.
To seek employment, visit the Texas Workforce Commission's comprehensive job board at WorkInTexas.com