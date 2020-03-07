While the shelves at local pharmacies are wiped of hand sanitizer, there’s still no reported cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
In Denton County, 23 people have been in self quarantine after traveling to impacted countries, said Jennifer Rainey, the public information officer for Denton County Public Health.
None of the people have tested positive for the virus and are staying within their homes for the 14-day infection period, she said.
“We’re monitoring for any symptoms, but so far no one has any symptoms,” she said.
Testing in Denton County is through the Laboratory Response Network, and the county sends swabs to the facility in Tarrant County, Rainey said.
Meanwhile, DCPH officials are telling people to disinfect the things frequently touched throughout the day, like cellphones, purses and wallets. They’re also encouraging people to wash their hands thoroughly and recommend 20 seconds of washing with soap and water. This is more effective than hand sanitizer, Rainey said.
Even though washing is more effective, hand sanitizer has become a limited commodity in Denton. Both Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy have been sold out for days. One CVS employee who wasn’t authorized to talk to the media said the store on West University Drive sold out on Monday, and they wound up using Google to figure out how to make their own.
Stephanie Cunha, public relations manager for CVS, said the company is working with suppliers to meet the increase in customer demand.
“This demand may cause temporary shortages of certain products at some store locations and we re-supply those stores as quickly as possible,” she said in an email.
Despite some concerns, the spread of the virus hasn’t impacted Denton’s tourism industry, said Mike Pistana, vice president of Discover Denton.
“Our organization goes by the guidance of Destinations International and Brand USA, and there’s no U.S. travel bans,” he said. “People are calling asking if they should cancel and asking if we’re concerned. We’re telling people it’s business as usual since there’s no ban on travel here.”
At Denton State Supported Living Center, staff are being reminded to follow hand-washing requirements, call out when they are sick and avoid touching when possible, said Kelli Weldon, a press officer with the Texas Health and Human Services.
“At our SSLCs, the health and safety of our residents and staff are our top priority,” she said in an email. “The SSLC requires visitors and staff with symptoms of respiratory illness to stay home.”