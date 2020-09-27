With October a few days away, sweltering summer temperatures may have turned the corner, as Denton highs are forecast as low as 74 for the upcoming week according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
NWS meteorologist David Bonnette said the cooler temperatures will be the result of a cold front moving from central Canada through the middle of the United States.
“It’s a pretty decent cooldown for this time of year,” Bonnette said. “Generally sometime into October we’ll get our first good cold front, so this is a little bit earlier than average.”
As of Sunday afternoon, Monday’s high was forecast at 74 and Tuesday’s at 76. Temperatures then heat back up briefly, with highs of 84 and 81 Wednesday and Thursday, before dropping back down to 75 Friday. Monday’s low is forecast at 52, with a chance to drop into the 40s, Bonnette said. Lows for the rest of the week are all under 60.
Before Sept. 22, Denton had not seen consecutive days of highs under 80 since late May. Bonnette said each day’s forecast temperatures for the upcoming week range from well below to right at their historical averages.
As for rain going forward, Bonnette said the typical North Texas summer showers and storms usually start to disappear around this time of the year as cold fronts become more frequent.
“What happens when these cold fronts come through is they basically push that higher moisture down into the Gulf, so we don’t get those several days of showers and thunderstorms,” Bonnette said. “Typically, if we do get showers and thunderstorms, they will come from the cold fronts.”
Up-to-date forecasts for Denton and surrounding areas can be found at http://forecast.weather.gov.