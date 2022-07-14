CORINTH — As police trained Thursday morning at Corinth Elementary School, Capt. Jimmie Gregg said he's grateful Lake Dallas ISD hasn't experienced a shooting, but that it's important for officers to stay vigilant, especially when the Uvalde school shooting is still on Texans' minds.
“There’s no community that’s immune from [active shooters],” Gregg said. “It’s all over the place.”
The Corinth Police Department had its annual active-shooter training session Thursday with Lake Dallas and Hickory Creek officers. Gregg said it’s important all the departments have similar procedures if they respond jointly to an incident.
The training program lasts around eight hours and runs through various scenarios, like how to respond to hearing shots fired versus a hostage situation. The urgency of their response depends on the force a shooter applies, Gregg said.
“I’m not criticizing other departments’ tactics because I wasn’t there,” Gregg said of the May 24 shooting in Uvalde. “I don’t understand why action wasn’t taken quicker in that situation. Because we were trained in a very different way — if I hear gunshots coming down the hallway, I’m going as fast as I can to get to those gunshots.”
To add to the realistic feel in the simulation, Sgt. Derek Kirkwood fired blanks from a rifle, kicking officers into quick motion. But empty hallways might not represent how an actual active-shooter situation would unfold. So other participants in the training help simulate the unpredictability of bystanders.
Equipped with Glock 17 pistols and Simunition training bullets filled with pink dye, officers have to stay composed as they navigate the hallways and stay aware of their surroundings as they move to take down the shooter.
With shots ringing, the smell of gunpowder ripe in the air and people running amok, a shooting can be overwhelming to those unprepared. But Training Sgt. Lee Thompson said the response is anything but random.
Thompson said officers follow five C's when responding to an active shooter: Contain the suspect, control your emotions, communicate with others, call SWAT, and come up with an immediate action plan.
“When we’ve got [the suspect] contained to a room, we slow down and take a deep breath because everybody’s rushing to get in that room,” Thompson said. “There could be quite a few people swinging around, the door’s jammed, the suspect starts counting down and maybe just talking to him will de-escalate. …”
With so many variables, the training sergeants take time to give feedback to officers after each run. While a scenario might last less than a minute, Gregg said this debriefing could take 20 minutes or more and is the biggest aspect of training.
But regardless of how well a real active-shooter scenario aligns with training, Gregg said Corinth police are prepared to do what it takes to save lives.
“We know if that happens, we’re going in …” Gregg said. “We will respond with one officer if we have to when something’s going on."
"There’s a risk of harm to ourselves," he added. "But that just comes with the territory when you take the oath.”