Corinth Police Department stock
DRC file photo

New details from an affidavit for the arrest of registered sex offender Ricardo Marquez, 33, allege he lied about his age, sent sexually explicit messages and attempted to undress a 12-year-old Corinth girl, knowing she was underage.

Marquez, who lives in Dallas, turned himself into the Corinth Police Department on Oct. 4 on warrants in connection to a July Amber Alert for the missing girl.

