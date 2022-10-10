New details from an affidavit for the arrest of registered sex offender Ricardo Marquez, 33, allege he lied about his age, sent sexually explicit messages and attempted to undress a 12-year-old Corinth girl, knowing she was underage.
Marquez, who lives in Dallas, turned himself into the Corinth Police Department on Oct. 4 on warrants in connection to a July Amber Alert for the missing girl.
The affidavit states Marquez began communicating with the girl via Snapchat a few months prior to the Amber Alert under the name "Luis." The girl sent a photograph of her face to Marquez and he told her she looked 15, to which she responded she was 13 (although she was 12 at the time), according to the affidavit.
Marquez requested the girl send him nude photographs and sent her sexually explicit messages, the affidavit states.
On June 4, the affidavit states Marquez told the girl he was 25, to which the girl responded that he was too old for her and mentioned that she was 13. The affidavit states that based on the Snapchat messages, police believe Marquez was aware that the girl was underage prior to him picking her up on July 16.
Prior to him picking her up, the affidavit states the girl asked what color car he drove and he responded that he drove a gray truck.
At about 1:44 a.m. July 16, the girl left her guardian’s residence and enters what appears to be a gray Chevrolet Silverado pickup, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states Marquez asked the girl to remove her shirt and she refused. She told police she tried to open the door but could not find the lever or button to do so. Marquez allegedly then grabbed the girl and kissed her.
He allegedly continued trying to remove her clothing but she physically resisted. She said he became frustrated and told her to get out of the truck.
Carrollton police located the girl alone at a McDonald’s in the 1000 block of West Frankfort Road. With the help of Carrolton police, Corinth police were able to identify Marquez as the suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest.
Marquez turned himself in and was charged with indecency with a child sexual contact and online solicitation of a minor. He remains in the Denton County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail for each count.
He is already a registered sex offender for life in relation to two charges from 2014 — indecency with a child sexual contact and aggravated sexual assault of a child, for which he served probation, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s sex offender registry.
Online solicitation of a minor under 14 is a second-degree felony punishable by as much as 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Indecency with a child by sexual contact is also a second-degree felony with the same punishment.
In a press release, the Corinth Police Department encouraged parents to have proactive conversations and monitor their children’s social media usage. The majority of child predator sex offenses start on social media apps, according to the release.
