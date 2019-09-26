Six people, some with serious injuries, were driven to a Denton hospital Thursday night after a crash on Interstate 35E in Corinth involving five vehicles, police said.
The crash was called in at about 7:15 p.m. and occurred in the 6300 block of southbound I-35E.
Corinth police spokesman Capt. Jimmie Gregg said there were “several serious injuries” and two people had to be extricated.
The interstate’s southbound lanes were closed near Corinth Parkway after the wreck. By about 9:45 p.m., one lane was open as Lewisville police helped Corinth police map the roadway as part of the crash investigation, Gregg said.