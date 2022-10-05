A 33-year-old man turned himself in at the Corinth Police Department Tuesday on warrants related to an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old girl that went missing in July.
Ricardo Marquez is charged with online solicitation of a minor under 14 and indecency with a child by sexual contact. Marquez allegedly picked up 12-year-old Angie Carrasco from the front of her house in the 2700 block of Cherokee Trail on July 16.
After an Amber Alert was issued, Corinth police located Carrasco on the evening of July 16 by herself at a McDonald’s in Carrollton.
Corinth police worked since the incident to develop probable cause to obtain warrants for Marquez’s arrest. Upon turning himself in, Marquez was arrested and transported to the Denton County Jail where he was booked without incident.
Marquez is being held on a $75,000 bond for each count. He is already registered as a sex offender in Texas, according to a press release.
Online solicitation of a minor under 14 is a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years imprisonment and an up to $10,000 fine. Indecency with a child by sexual contact is also a second-degree with the same punishment.
The Corinth Police Department encouraged parents in a press release to have proactive conversations and monitor their children's social media usage as the majority of child predator sex offenses start on social media apps.
