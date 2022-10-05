Ricardo Marquez

A 33-year-old man turned himself in at the Corinth Police Department Tuesday on warrants related to an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old girl that went missing in July.

Ricardo Marquez is charged with online solicitation of a minor under 14 and indecency with a child by sexual contact. Marquez allegedly picked up 12-year-old Angie Carrasco from the front of her house in the 2700 block of Cherokee Trail on July 16.

