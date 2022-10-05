Ricardo Marquez

Ricardo Marquez

A 33-year-old Dallas man who served probation for sexually assaulting a child more than seven years ago turned himself in after being accused of abusing another child more recently.

The man, Ricardo Marquez, turned himself in at the Corinth Police Department on Tuesday after warrants were issued for his arrest in connection with an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in July.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

Tags

Recommended for you