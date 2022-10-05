A 33-year-old Dallas man who served probation for sexually assaulting a child more than seven years ago turned himself in after being accused of abusing another child more recently.
The man, Ricardo Marquez, turned himself in at the Corinth Police Department on Tuesday after warrants were issued for his arrest in connection with an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in July.
Marquez is charged with online solicitation of a minor under 14 and indecency with a child by sexual contact. Marquez was accused of picking up the 12-year-old from the front of her house in the 2700 block of Cherokee Trail on July 16.
After an Amber Alert was issued, Corinth police found the girl on the evening of July 16 at a McDonald’s in Carrollton, where she was by herself.
Corinth police worked since the incident to develop probable cause to obtain warrants for Marquez’s arrest. Upon turning himself in, Marquez was arrested and booked at the Denton County Jail.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Marquez was being held on a $75,000 bond for each count. He is required to register as a sex offender for life due to two charges from 2014: indecency with a child by sexual contact and aggravated sexual assault of a child, for which he served probation, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s sex offender registry. The child in this case was a 13-year-old girl, according to the registry.
Online solicitation of a minor under 14 is a second-degree felony punishable by as much as 20 years and a $10,000 fine. Indecency with a child by sexual contact is also a second-degree with the same punishment.
In a press release, the Corinth Police Department encouraged parents to have proactive conversations and monitor their children’s social media usage. The majority of child predator sex offenses start on social media apps, according to the release.
