Corinth development

Realty Capital Residential plans to start construction this summer on the mixed-use development on I-35E in Corinth.

 Contributed photo

Developers are gearing up to start a Denton County mixed-use project.

In January, Realty Capital Residential purchased 20 acres on Interstate 35E at Corinth Parkway, southeast of Denton.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags