Charles Williams Jr. walks the halls of the Denton County Courts Building on Wednesday morning before his trial continued. Williams was convicted of three counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer related to a 2021 shootout with Corinth officers.

A jury recommended a probated sentence Friday for Charles Williams Jr. after the jurors found him guilty of aggravated assault in a shootout with three Corinth police officers in 2021.

The jury deliberated on the sentence for about two and a half hours before deciding on probation. If Williams violates the conditions of his probation, the jury recommended he be sentenced to 10 years in prison. This was the maximum number of years the jury could give in the probated sentence.

