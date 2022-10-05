Corinth, Hickory Creek and Lake Dallas police will come together Saturday to have some casual conversations with citizens over a cup of joe during the departments' first multiagency Coffee With a Cop.
While Chief Jerry Garner said the Corinth Police Department tries to hold Coffee With a Cop at least twice a year, this is the first time Corinth will be joined by its neighboring officers in Hickory Creek and Lake Dallas.
The event, planned for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Thousand Hills Church in Hickory Creek, will offer citizens a chance to get to know officers in a non-enforcement setting. Attendees are encouraged to ask any officer any question they've always wanted an answer to, Garner said.
"This gives each the opportunity to see that the other party is pretty good folks, after all," Garner said.
Children are welcome at the event as well. Garner said there will be "trinkets" for officers to hand out to children. McGruff the Crime Dog will also make an appearance.
This will also be the first time the agency has held the event at a church, having opted for restaurants or bakeries in the past. Garner said the church volunteered the newly renovated space.
— Brooke Colombo
