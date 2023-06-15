Charles Williams Jr.

Charles Williams Jr. walks the halls of the Denton County Courts Building on Wednesday morning before his trial continues. Williams is facing three counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer related to a Feb. 2, 2021, shootout with Corinth officers.

 Maria Crane/For the DRC

The jury is deliberating a verdict Thursday in the trial of a man charged with three counts of shooting Corinth police officers during an investigation in 2021. The trial judge ruled that the jury could consider whether the shooting was in self defense.

Charles Williams Jr., allegedly shot at Corinth officers Archippus Daily, Jennifer Allen and Ashley Flack during what started as an investigation into Williams allegedly driving while intoxicated on Feb. 2, 2021.

