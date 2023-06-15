The jury is deliberating a verdict Thursday in the trial of a man charged with three counts of shooting Corinth police officers during an investigation in 2021. The trial judge ruled that the jury could consider whether the shooting was in self defense.
Charles Williams Jr., allegedly shot at Corinth officers Archippus Daily, Jennifer Allen and Ashley Flack during what started as an investigation into Williams allegedly driving while intoxicated on Feb. 2, 2021.
As Daily asked Williams questions like what his name was, Williams was allegedly combative from the start and brandished a weapon, then holstered it. Flack testified that Williams became increasingly noncompliant and advanced toward officers, so she shot him with a less-lethal shotgun equipped with bean bag bullets, which she testified that she hoped would stun him into compliance.
Williams pulled out his gun and shot at the officers. Flack and Daily returned fire with lethal weapons. Allen said she did not shoot her firearm, testifying that while she believed her life was in danger, she wouldn’t have been able to shoot without potentially harming one of her fellow officers.
Williams did not testify. But his wife, Iris Washington, testified that she feared for her and her husbands’ lives and called out for her husband because she feared officers would kill him. She was shot by a stray bullet from an officer during the incident.
Out of the jury’s presence Wednesday afternoon, the state prosecutors and defense attorneys argued before Judge Lee Gabriel whether the jury should be charged with instructions to consider self-defense as a defense for assaulting the officers. Gabriel ruled Thursday that the jury should consider whether Williams was acting out of fear for his life in their verdict.
In the jury’s presence Thursday morning, Judge Gabriel read aloud the court’s instructions for the jury’s deliberation. At this point, the jury heard all of the witness testimony and seen the video evidence of the shooting.
In order to find Williams guilty of aggravated assault of a public servant, Judge Gabriel said the jurors must believe beyond a reasonable doubt that Williams assaulted public servants with a deadly weapon, meaning that a reasonable person would’ve done the same as him in the same circumstances. If the jurors decide he did so, Judge Gabriel said they must decide whether Williams was justified in using that force.
To be justified in not retreating, the jury must consider if Williams had a right to be at the location where he used deadly force. The location was directly outside his residence.
For the jury to consider him justified in not retreating, Williams must not have been committing another crime at the time he shot his gun.
The jury must also consider if Williams reasonably believed his force was immediately necessary to protect himself in order for the jury to find him not guilty.
The jury must decide, to find Williams not guilty, that the officers did not do more than verbally provoke him. They must also recognize that voluntary intoxication is not a defense in aggravated assault of a public servant.
Before the jury went into deliberation at about 10 a.m., the state and defense gave their closing statements. With the burden of proof, the state is entitled to give its final arguments first and last. The jury is still deliberating as of 3 p.m.
Pending the jury's verdict, Williams could face five to 99 years, or life, in prison for each first-degree felony offense.
State prosecutor Jesse Davis closing
Davis told the jury they would need to consider whether in Williams’ mind if the force used against him made him believe it was immediately necessary to protect himself against the officers' force if the officers' force was unlawful.
Davis said it’s obvious that Williams did shoot at the officers. But he told the jury to consider the force the officers used against the officers. The defense, Davis said, claimed this unlawful force was the less-lethal shotgun that Flack deployed, not when the officers “defended themselves” when they used their lethal weapons after Williams shot at them.
The jury would also need to consider whether any of Williams’ actions were defensive in nature. Davis said Williams never acted as if he was just trying to go about his business or stop the interaction from happening. Instead, Davis argued that he “essentially dared” the officers to deal with him and readied himself for a fight by taking off his jacket, making sure they could see he had a gun.
Additionally, Davis said the jury would need to consider whether it was reasonable that Williams’ believed he needed to defend himself against the officers. Davis called Williams “an enraged intoxicated person” whose actions were influenced by the exact opposite of reason.
The jurors were also instructed to consider provocation. Davis said self-defense cannot be used when the defendant is the one provoking. Davis said by stepping closer to officers, Williams was provoking Flack to use less-lethal force.
Davis asked the jury if Williams really thought it was immediately necessary to respond to “deadly force” after Flack shot him with a less-lethal shotgun.
The state defines a deadly weapon as “a firearm or anything designed, made or adapted for the purpose of inflicting death of serious bodily injury” or “anything in the manner of its use or intended use is capable of causing death or serious bodily injury.”
The prosecutors and defense disagreed about whether a less-lethal shotgun was a deadly weapon in this case.
When deciding their verdict, Davis asked the jury to remember that the officers are the alleged victims of aggravated assault in this case and are not the ones on trial.
Defense attorney Gina Morgan closing
While the officers might be the alleged victims named in Williams’ indictment, Morgan said Williams is the only one who has the presumption of innocence and therefore the only one that presumably did nothing wrong.
With multiple videos from different angles, Morgan said there is no doubt that Williams fired his gun. She said this is where the state wants the jurors’ analysis to stop because “they’re cops” and they “can use any force necessary” to get him to comply.
Morgan said Daily told the jury he didn’t have probable cause yet to detain or arrest Williams. Williams and his wife were both shot during an investigation about a reckless driver. Morgan said people aren’t allowed to question what happened “because they’re cops.”
Posing questions to the jury, Morgan asked why officers only took statements from other officers and not Williams or his wife. She asked why the state didn’t call any Texas Rangers to come testify about their investigation into the officers’ actions.
Morgan said that Williams repeatedly asked the officers to get off of his property and indicated he didn’t want to speak with them. The state said this was a consensual encounter, Morgan told the jury. But Morgan said Williams obviously didn’t want to speak with them.
While the officers were investigating a possible driving while intoxicated case, Morgan argued that Williams was not committing another crime while shooting at the officers in self-defense. He was on his own property when he shot at police, she argued. Morgan said that if Williams was bound by state law, the officers are too, arguing that Flack’s “storming” up and shooting the less-lethal shotgun was unlawful because a less-lethal shotgun can be considered a deadly weapon.
Morgan said she can’t think of a better scenario in which a person would need to defend themselves: Williams is scared and his wife is scared. Morgan also argued that Williams never threatened the officers with his gun before Flack shot the less-lethal shotgun.
Provocation alone was not enough to prove Williams didn’t act in self-defense, Morgan argued, because cops deal with unruly people everyday. That doesn’t give them the right to shoot a subject, Morgan said. She said Flack’s less lethal shotgun was “a deadly weapon” and Williams was in fear of his life.
Flack asked if Flack could be in fear of her life when Williams was armed and uncooperative and use “deadly force”, then why can’t Williams respond with deadly force? It would take “mental gymnastics” to believe Williams acted unreasonably, she said.
The defense does not have the burden of proving self defense, Morgan said. Instead, the state has to prove Williams did not act in self-defense. Morgan said the state failed to prove that.
State prosecutor Barrett Doran closing
If an officer is talking to a person, Doran said the defense's position suggests that when the person doesn’t like what officers are saying, that person can pull out a gun, make sure officers see it, put it in their waistband and tell the officers they shouldn’t “f--k” with you.
What Doran said is “absurd” is that the defense is suggesting a person who is upset with officers’ questions can scream, harass and threaten them until they leave. Doran argued Williams started his interaction with officers at a level of 100. Doran refuted the defense’s claims that Flack escalated the situation, saying that Williams had “every opportunity” to comply and he chose not to.
Doran argued that Williams’ provocation was more than just verbal. Williams brought out the gun, had it in his hands and put it in an easily accessible position to threaten officers, then advanced toward them while yelling and clapping, Doran argued.
To remind the jury of the video evidence, Doran played a portion of the Ring camera footage that captured the shooting. The video began from the moment Flack shoots Williams with the less-lethal shotgun.
After he is shot with the bean bag bullets, Williams is seen brandishing his own gun. As his wife yells to him “no” and “don’t”, Williams is seen moving to his right toward the space between the rear driver’s side of the truck and the garage.
Daily is positioned at the front driver’s side of the truck. Allen was standing behind Daily. Flack is to the side of the passenger side of the truck.
As Williams says he’s “not the motherf---er”, he moves to the rear passenger side of his truck and shoots toward the front passenger side of his truck. When he shoots, Daily moves a short distance further to the front driver’s side of the truck. Allen runs toward her squad car, which is parked in the street across from Williams’ house.
Flack runs from the front passenger side of Williams’ truck across Williams’ yard, which is to Williams’ left. Williams also moves to his left back out from behind the driver’s side rear of his truck, yelling “b---h” and shooting in the direction Flack traveled. With Williams not standing directly across from Daily, Daily shoots at him.
After Daily shoots, Williams turns his back to Daily and begins manipulating his firearm, possibly chambering another round. Daily shoots him again until he falls to the ground.
After the video stops, Doran argues that the footage the jury just saw did not display Williams being defensive. Doran argues that Williams yelling he’s “not the motherf---er” the officers want to yell with as he goes to shoot the first time and then “b---h” as he goes to shoot again, is aggressive, angry and reactionary.
Doran said that these are the actions of a man who is “aggressively hunting” officers. He asked that the jury find Williams guilty on all three counts.
