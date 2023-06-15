Charles Williams Jr.

Charles Williams Jr. walks the halls of the Denton County Courts Building on Wednesday morning before his trial continues. Williams is facing three counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer related to a Feb. 2, 2021, shootout with Corinth officers.

Updated at 6:11 p.m.

A jury — after 7.5 hours of deliberation Thursday — found Charles Williams Jr. guilty on all three counts of aggravated assault of a public servant in the shooting of Corinth officers.

