Charles Williams Jr.

Charles Williams Jr. walks the halls of the Denton County Courts Building on Wednesday morning before his trial continues. Williams is facing three counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer related to a Feb. 2, 2021, shootout with Corinth officers.

 Maria Crane/For the DRC

After both sides closed their cases Wednesday, a debate ensued on whether a man charged with assaulting Corinth police officers could claim self-defense as a legal defense in this case. The trial judge told the defense attorneys they had their “work cut out” for them in providing legal precedent.

Charles Williams Jr., 51, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer for allegedly shooting at three Corinth police officers as they attempted to investigate him for driving while intoxicated on Feb. 2, 2021.

