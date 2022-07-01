A Lake Cities Fire Department station
A fire that started from a recreational vehicle in storage at CubeSmart on Interstate 35E is under control, the Lake Cities fire chief said Friday.

The fire broke out at about 3 p.m. Friday, Chief Chad Thiessen said. The RV was being stored at the location, and no one was inside, he said.

No firefighters were injured while responding, the chief said. But two other RVs in storage were exposed to the fire.

Firefighters were still putting out some hot spots at about 3:45 p.m., but the fire was contained, Thiessen said.

— Brooke Colombo

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

