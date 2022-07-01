Mainly clear. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Mainly clear. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 1, 2022 @ 6:32 pm
A fire that started from a recreational vehicle in storage at CubeSmart on Interstate 35E is under control, the Lake Cities fire chief said Friday.
The fire broke out at about 3 p.m. Friday, Chief Chad Thiessen said. The RV was being stored at the location, and no one was inside, he said.
No firefighters were injured while responding, the chief said. But two other RVs in storage were exposed to the fire.
Firefighters were still putting out some hot spots at about 3:45 p.m., but the fire was contained, Thiessen said.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Sign up for Business News delivered twice monthly to your inbox.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.