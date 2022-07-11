Corinth, in cooperation with neighboring police departments, is ramping up traffic enforcement along Interstate 35E to combat traffic accidents and deaths.
Increasing traffic enforcement is Corinth’s take on the #EndTheStreakTX campaign, a movement led by the Texas Department of Transportation that refers to how the last day without a fatal traffic accident in Texas was Nov. 7, 2000. Last year was the second deadliest year on Texas roads, with more than 4,480 deaths, according to TxDOT.
The Corinth Police Department logged 622 accidents and six fatalities on I-35E last year. Capt. Jimmie Gregg said the number of deaths was an all-time high for the department. Gregg has been in Corinth for over 20 years and said the interstate has always been pretty dangerous, but it seems worse since the interstate underwent reconstruction in 2015.
“I think cars are traveling at higher rates of speed now, and with everything going on with cellphones and social media, it’s a lot of distracted driving as well,” Gregg said.
Corinth, Lake Dallas and Hickory Creek police — joined occasionally by officers from Denton, Lewisville and the Texas Department of Public Safety — will spend more time in greater numbers out on the interstate.
Gregg said the cooperation of multiple agencies stops drivers from thinking they can slow down to avoid a ticket in one city but speed ahead without repercussion from the next jurisdiction.
“A lot of people use that route to go to work and whatnot so they’re used to seeing certain agencies,” Gregg said. “They may tap the brakes a little bit. But we want them to be like, ‘I’m not going to speed to Corinth or Denton or wherever.' Keep in the forefront of their minds to slow down.”
Since they’ve patrolled more, the Corinth Police Department has seen an increase in speeding and "move over or slow down" citations. Gregg said they’ve received some feedback criticizing the campaign as a way to raise revenue. But Gregg refutes these claims.
“I can tell you if you’ve worked with double-fatality accidents, you would know this has nothing to do with revenue,” Gregg said. “It’s to prevent that from ever happening again. Families lose loved ones because someone was drinking and driving, driving too fast or texting while driving. It’s life-changing events we’re trying to prevent.”
He said the department has tried to decrease accidents through awareness campaigns on social media. But posting reminders of the consequences of reckless driving hasn’t been enough, Gregg said.
There will be some days Corinth police will announce a heavy police presence on the interstate, particularly when additional agencies are involved. Gregg said the department wants to be transparent about their patrols.
So far this year, Corinth police have had zero fatal accidents on the interstate. To keep it that way, increased enforcement is here to stay until further notice, Gregg said.
“We have a lot of support from our community in doing this, and I know they’re tried of seeing traffic snarl because of accidents,” he said. “Our goal is to keep that highway open, keep traffic flowing and keep people safe.”