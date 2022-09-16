DRC_5-8_Corinth_Complex_2JW.JPG
Scott Campbell, currently the city manager for Roanoke, has been selected as the next Corinth city manager, according to a news release from the city.

Former Corinth City Manager Bob Hart died in May after years with the city. The Corinth City Council announced Friday that Campbell has been chosen to succeed him after a nationwide search. Campbell comes from the same position in the city of Roanoke.

