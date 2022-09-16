Scott Campbell, currently the city manager for Roanoke, has been selected as the next Corinth city manager, according to a news release from the city.
Former Corinth City Manager Bob Hart died in May after years with the city. The Corinth City Council announced Friday that Campbell has been chosen to succeed him after a nationwide search. Campbell comes from the same position in the city of Roanoke.
“Economic development is a key element of the City Council’s vision and strategic plan for Corinth,” Corinth Mayor Bill Heidemann stated in the release. “Scott will bring tremendous value to our development initiatives. His leadership and experience will serve our City well as we experience unprecedented growth in the coming years.”
Campbell has 28 years of experience in municipal governments, having earned a bachelor's degree from the University of North Texas and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington. He will start at the city Oct. 3.
“I am thrilled to join the Corinth team and begin working with the outstanding elected leadership and staff," Campbell stated. "The vision and planning that has been shared with me is very exciting, and I look forward to becoming involved and getting to know this community."