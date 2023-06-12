Charles Williams Ring Camera

A still from a video released by lawyers shows Charles Williams Jr. of Corinth at his front door.

 Screenshot

The trial of a man charged with first-degree felony assault of a peace officer for allegedly shooting at Corinth police officers in February 2021 is slated to commence Tuesday.

Defendant Charles Williams Jr., 51, allegedly shot at officers while they were investigating him in a driving while intoxicated case.

Charles Williams Jr.

Charles Williams Jr.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0