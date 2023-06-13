Denton County Courts Building
Denton County Courts Building

 Brooke Colombo/DRC file photo

During the first day of testimony in the case of a man accused of assaulting Corinth police officers, the jury saw footage from body cameras, dash camera and a Ring camera of a shootout between the man and the officers.

Two of the officers, along with a few civilian witnesses, testified Tuesday. Corinth Police Chief Jerry Garner was present in the 462nd District courtroom. He told the Denton Record-Chronicle he came to support his officers. He said this was the first officer-involved shooting at the Corinth Police Department since it was established in 1966.

