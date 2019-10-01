U.S. Air Force Airman Tristen L. McPherson recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
McPherson is the son of Michele McPherson of Corinth and Steven McPherson of Alvarado.
The airman is a 2019 graduate of Crossroads High School in Burleson.