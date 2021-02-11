Corinth officials are asking for residents’ help in designing a new community gathering space, according to a news release.
"This is an opportunity for our residents to create something really special — something that fits the specific needs of our community," City Manager Bob Hart said in the release. "Additionally, it will act as a catalyst to bring in more of the amenities and businesses our community wants."
Corinth residents have asked for more dining and retail options “and a distinct downtown area to gather.” City officials said they want to invest in the design and development of a gathering space to accommodate taxpayers. They’re calling it The Commons at Agora.
A survey is at mycorinth.com/agora. Residents also may attend an in-person or virtual town hall event at 9 a.m. on Feb 20 at Corinth City Hall. A virtual event is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Feb. 23. The virtual town halls are at CityofCorinth.com/Remote Session.