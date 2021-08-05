CORINTH — By the end of the month, Lake Dallas and Corinth’s police departments will be unofficially merged as they study whether a more long-term merger is the best option for them.
The two bordering towns just south of Denton started conversations on merging their police departments in June. Instead of diving in head first, officials from both cities first wanted to conduct a study before making things official.
Lake Dallas took the first step in July by approving an interlocal agreement to conduct the study and name Corinth Police Chief Jerry Garner its interim police chief. The Corinth City Council unanimously approved its own interlocal agreement Thursday night during a meeting.
“Our intention, just kind of in summary, is to put our two departments together on this year-study so that we can work together well and smoothly, but not to tangle us so tight that if either city or both [cities] decides we don’t really want to do this, it won’t be a big mess to get us unpacked,” Garner said. “Our goal is to make this [study] work well so that we’ll both be more effective departments, we’ll be more efficient departments.”
From Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2022, the departments will operate as one — although still under their separate names — to see if they can work together long-term. Shady Shores would still receive police services because they contracted with the Corinth Police Department.
“We already assist each other in emergencies,” Garner said. “We’ve done that for a very long time. … What this will allow us to do is assist each other on more routine types of calls, and this could have, as an example, an impact on customer service.”
Garner used a cold burglary — where potential suspects are long gone — as an example of when a caller would be waiting on police response. If all of Lake Dallas’ officers are tied up in other calls, Corinth would come by to assist.
Lake Dallas would pay $75,000 to Garner’s salary in four installments while Corinth would pay for a firm for the study to analyze the workload and workload analysis. Corinth City Manager Bob Hart told the City Council he’s comfortable that the cost to hire and pay a firm would be under $75,000.
If Lake Dallas ends the agreement, they’re not obligated to pay further installments of the $75,000 due after they end the agreement, but they won’t be entitled to refunds either. Lake Dallas would then reimburse Corinth half of what they paid for the firm hired for the study.
If Corinth ends the agreement, Lake Dallas wouldn’t have to pay further installments due after the date of termination and Corinth would reimburse Lake Dallas a portion of the money they’ve paid. Corinth won’t be entitled to any reimbursement by Lake Dallas for costs related to the study.
Council member Tina Henderson had concerns on Corinth police’s equipment, but Garner said each department is keeping a clear inventory of their own belongings.
“We can use each other’s stuff if that becomes necessary,” Garner said. “So, in other words, if we have some entry tools that they need to use, we can loan them but we’ll still be buying stuff and replacing stuff that belongs to the city of Corinth during the study, and they’ll still own all their stuff.”
Together, 49 sworn officers will serve the three towns. Lt. Adam Sawyer with Lake Dallas would remain second in command in Lake Dallas. Both interlocal agreements have a section in them that would allow either department to end the study at any time with a 60-day notice.