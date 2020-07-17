Oakmont Country Club in Corinth is hosting a blood drive Saturday as part of a national campaign to combat blood shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
The country club has partnered with American Red Cross for the blood drive through ClubCorp Clubs, an operator of more than 200 private golf and country clubs. The news release says ClubCorp Clubs has hosted almost 100 blood drives at more than 50 of its clubs nationwide since March.
The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood and platelet donations, according to its website, to help meet patient care needs during the pandemic. The ClubCorp news release says they’ve had 2,300 donors so far, equating to 2,300 pints of blood donated and 7,000 lives saved.
“We know our members have a huge heart for their local communities and they’re always asking for ways they can make a difference,” ClubCorp CEO David Pillsbury said. “We talked to the Red Cross … and mobilized drives across the country.”
Saturday’s blood drive will be the second one at Oakmont. Pillsbury said they have 15 more drives scheduled at the moment and that more are added every week. Donors can also learn whether they have COVID-19 antibodies by donating blood, according to the American Red Cross website.
Before going to donate, Pillsbury said anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should stay home. Club members and American Red Cross staffers will also be directing donors and making sure people are following social distancing measures and wearing facial coverings.
“When COVID hit, we lost a lot of our private business events,” ClubCorp CEO David Pillsbury said. “We can’t have big gatherings, but we have big banquet spaces, [so] we’re using it to spread [people] out to have these blood drives. It’s kind of the perfect marriage.”
Donors can go donate blood from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Oakmont Country Club at 1200 Clubhouse Drive in Corinth.