Tuesday is Election Day and the last chance for 494,000 Denton County registered voters to participate.
More voters straggled in last week, boosting election turnout for 10 statewide constitutional amendments and Denton’s $221.5 million bond package. But the numbers are still pathetic.
Less than 19,000 people cast ballots during the early-voting period that ended Friday.
Countywide, just 3.7% of registered voters cast ballots during the two weeks of early voting. Coppell and Flower Mound have sales tax propositions on the ballot, but that hasn’t been enough to inspire voters in those communities, which have 3.3% and 3.5% turnout, respectively.
Nearly 4,900 people have cast ballots in Denton, or just under 6% of registered voters. Denton motorists like to complain about the streets, but they aren’t driving to the polls to weigh in on Proposition A or the three other bond propositions on the ballot.
Proposition A allocates $154 million to road improvements, with $70 million to rebuild city streets and the remaining to widen major arterials, including Ryan and Hickory Creek roads and Bonnie Brae Street.
Proposition B allocates $61.9 million to renovate the police building on East Hickory, build a new police substation and an indoor firing range. Proposition C allocates $5 million for the purchase of open space for parks.
Denton voters must flip over their paper ballot to vote on Proposition D, which allocates $619,000 for public art.
Voters can get more information about the bonds on the bond campaign website, buildingabetterdenton.com.
Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. More information on the election, including an interactive tool that helps you locate your Election Day polling site, can be found at votedenton.com.