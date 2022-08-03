Emma Thomson, former communications director for U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, was among those who died in a Wednesday car crash that also killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind.
Thomson, 28, was Walorski’s communications director. According to The Washington Post, a vehicle crossed the center line on a highway in Elkhart County, Indiana, and collided head-on with the SUV in which Walorski was riding. Walorksi, Thomson and another staffer died in the crash, as did the driver of the other vehicle.
Wednesday evening, Burgess released a statement on Thomson’s death and sent his condolences to her family.
“I am absolutely heartbroken to learn of the loss of Emma Thomson,” Burgess said. “Emma was a rising star on Capitol Hill and had an exceptional work ethic. She was a salt of the earth person who cared deeply for those around her. Because of her constant search for new ways to connect with constituents, North Texans, Pennsylvanians, and Hoosiers are fortunate to have benefited from her heart for public service. I very much appreciated her wit and cheerful attitude. My thoughts are with her parents, Linda and David, her sister, Molly, and all who treasured her. Her life is one taken far too early.”
Burgess, R-Pilot Point, spoke Tuesday night to constituents in his 26th Congressional District, which includes most of Denton County, at a town hall meeting in Trophy Club. He is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. Thursday at another town hall meeting at Sanger High School, 100 Indian Lane in Sanger.