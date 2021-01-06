U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, was reported safe amid the turmoil Wednesday on Capitol Hill.
The Capitol was stormed by supporters of President Donald Trump who, among other things, broke windows, stole items and vandalized portions of the building.
Sarah Anne Voyles, a Burgess spokesperson, confirmed the representative was safe early in the afternoon. She also said he was unavailable for any telephone interviews Wednesday. When asked if he was still in the Capitol building, Voyles said Capitol Police had told staff not to reveal that information.
She responded to additional questions by referring to a tweet Burgess sent out in which he thanked Capitol Police and said “violence is never an acceptable answer.”
Voyles did not respond to additional questions by Wednesday evening, including what Burgess would like to say to his constituents.
Keely Briggs, a former Denton City Council member, responded to Burgess’ tweet: “Don’t act like you didn’t have a hand in this.”
Numerous similar comments, as well as those calling for his resignation, were left by other residents of Burgess’ House District 26, which covers most of Denton County and a portion of Tarrant County.
Many commenters said they were happy to hear the representative was unharmed.
Representatives for the Denton County Democratic and Republican parties did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.
The Denton County GOP held a prayer circle Tuesday in support of Georgia Senate elections and Wednesday’s Electoral College certification votes and debates.