Updated at 12:15 p.m.
The Denton County Confederate soldier monument was removed from the south lawn of the Courthouse on the Square, as crews transported the statue to an undisclosed location Thursday morning.
The soldier at the top of the monument was removed early Thursday morning and was lying on the courthouse lawn by 6:30 a.m., bystanders said. A portion of Hickory Street remained closed off as crews, working to dismantle the statue, placed pieces of the statue onto a flatbed truck for transportation.
Denton County Judge Andy Eads, who was seen monitoring the progress of removal before 7 a.m. Thursday, said that neither the public nor media was notified, because of public safety. Eads described his reasoning as “common sense,” saying that removing the statue “without fanfare,” would limit the opportunity for out of town people to cause disruptions.
Previously, Denton County Commissioners Court voted to remove the statue unanimously June 9, and the Texas Historical Commission gave the go-ahead June 18. County officials have said that the monument will be restored, then reassembled and put on display with context within the next year.
The statue has been a focal point of protests in recent weeks, and some advocates have called for its removal for decades.
Eads refused to disclose on Thursday the location of where the monument was being taken to, other than that it would be taken to “county property.”
When asked why he would not disclose public information, Eads said he was, “worried about vandalism of the property.”
This story will be updated.