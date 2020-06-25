The Confederate soldier monument on the downtown Square is being removed, with crews working to dismantle the statue Thursday morning.
The soldier at the top of the monument was removed early Thursday morning and was already lying on the courthouse lawn by 6:30 a.m., bystanders said. A portion of Hickory Street remains closed off while crews work to dismantle and remove the monument.
Denton County Commissioners Court voted to remove the statue unanimously June 9, and the Texas Historical Commission gave the go-ahead June 18.
Denton County Judge Andy Eads was seen monitoring the progress of the removal before 7 a.m. Thursday, but had left the scene by 8:30 a.m.
The statue has been a focal point of protests in recent weeks, and some advocates have called for its removal for decades.
County officials have said that the monument will be restored, then reassembled and put on display with context within the next year.
This story will be updated.