The top job at American Airlines didn’t land Robert Isom a bigger compensation package during his first nine months as CEO. Isom’s total compensation fell slightly to $4.89 million in 2022, about $115,000 less than he made in 2021 when he was the company’s president.

Isom’s compensation was detailed in regulatory filings turned in by American Airlines this week, showing that total compensation for the company’s top five executives declined in 2022 from the year before. Some decline came from smaller stock awards, which are based on metrics of company performance. Since 2022 was another challenging year for American as the travel industry climbed out of the pandemic downturn, stock awards were smaller too.

0
0
0
0
0