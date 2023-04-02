The top job at American Airlines didn’t land Robert Isom a bigger compensation package during his first nine months as CEO. Isom’s total compensation fell slightly to $4.89 million in 2022, about $115,000 less than he made in 2021 when he was the company’s president.
Isom’s compensation was detailed in regulatory filings turned in by American Airlines this week, showing that total compensation for the company’s top five executives declined in 2022 from the year before. Some decline came from smaller stock awards, which are based on metrics of company performance. Since 2022 was another challenging year for American as the travel industry climbed out of the pandemic downturn, stock awards were smaller too.
Isom, 59, made $3.6 million in stock awards, which vest over three years and gives the CEO incentive to drive performance over time.
For 2022, that total compensation package was 70 times that of the median American Airlines worker, who brought in $71,665 in salary and benefits.
Isom did get a salary bump when he moved to the chief executive’s desk (American Airlines headquarters in Fort Worth doesn’t have exclusive executive offices). But the $1.3 million a year he receives is a fraction of the total package he gets when stocks are accounted for. Isom’s cash salary was slightly lower last year because he spent nine months as CEO and three in his former position.
Isom’s predecessor Doug Parker, who moved from CEO to chairman last month before retiring from that position too at the end of March, made $7.24 million in his final full year as CEO in 2021 and $10.6 million in 2022. Parker gave up his base salary in 2015 and when to an all-stock compensation plan, which still regularly netted him eight-figure compensation packages towards the end of his career.
The CARES Act also put limits on compensation for executives. Under the terms of airlines taking federal government grants in 2020 and 2021, officers’ total compensation during any 12-month period from March 24, 2020 until April 1, 2023, is capped at an amount equal to the sum of $3 million and 50% of the total compensation in excess of $3 million received by the executive in 2019. Isom’s total compensation for 2019 was $7.1 million.
American’s list of top-paid executives will look very different next year due to the retirement of many longtime senior leaders. Chief financial officer Derek Kerr, who stepped down from the job in December, had $3.47 million in total compensation. He was replaced by Devon May.
Chief information officer Maya Leibman, the only woman of the group, made $4.47 million. Liebman also stepped at the end of August and was replaced by former John Deer executive Ganesh Jayaram. Leibman relocated to the United Kingdom and still works for American.
Strategic advisor and former legal and lobbying chief Steve Johnson made $3.49 million while chief operating officer David Seymour made $3.17 million in total compensation.
Fort Worth-based American Airlines had a $127 million profit in 2022.
Salary figures for Dallas-based Southwest Airlines have not been released, but CEO Robert Jordan took over the top job there around the same time Isom ascended at American. Jordan made $3.39 million in compensation in 2021 and could possibly make about $9 million annually for 2022.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.