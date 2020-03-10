A Utah company has asked for a rehearing in a long-running case over its failure to clean up low-level radioactive waste that it has stored in Denton for the past decade.
U.S. Radiopharmaceuticals filed a motion for a rehearing on March 6, asking a state administrative law judge in Austin to reopen the case that fined the company $465,000 for missing a cleanup deadline.
The company was ordered to remove both the contaminated equipment and stored waste from the manufacture of radioisotopes for research and medical care at the plants on Shady Oaks Drive and Jim Christal Road. State officials have said the stored waste poses no imminent threat to public health.
Company officials have argued before, and claimed again in the motion for a rehearing, that they were not in control of the property at the time of the cleanup order.
Kensington Title helped finance a takeover of the properties after they went into federal receivership 10 years ago. In April 2017, Kensington foreclosed on USR but did not complete the foreclosure until after state health officials gave the final decommissioning order in July 2018.
A long-running dispute between Kensington and USR over back taxes owed on the property stopped work on the decommissioning last year.
State Administrative Law Judge Vasu Behara has not yet made a decision on whether to rehear the case.