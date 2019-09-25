State health officials filed court documents this week opposing any further delay in a long-running case against a Utah company storing low-level radioactive waste in Denton.
Patience appears to have run out at the Texas Department of State Health Services, which is scheduled to bring its case against U.S. Radiopharmaceuticals to an administrative law judge on Oct. 8. The company faces a $2.2 million fine for failing to clean up the waste by a July 16 deadline.
Earlier this year, crews stopped cleaning up the waste and and contaminated equipment that have been stored here for more than a decade. A real estate group recently foreclosed on USR’s two Denton properties, one on Shady Oaks Drive and the other on Jim Christal Road, and submitted a decommissioning plan to the state. But crews stopped working after they found more contaminated material than anticipated, and a dispute erupted with USR over back taxes owed on the properties.
State health officials have said the property is secure and poses no immediate threat to public health and safety.
The state’s filing came Tuesday and in response to USR’s request for a continuance, which was filed Friday.
In asking for more time, USR’s new attorney, Gregory Deans of Dallas, said he needed additional time to distill more than seven years of legal wrangling, sort through the facts and prepare a proper defense.
The low-level radioactive material came to Denton by way of a small Denton company that acquired the linear accelerator from Texas’ never-finished Superconducting Super Collider project in the mid-1990s. The company, International Isotopes, was using other equipment, called cyclotrons, at its plant on Jim Christal Road to make isotopes for research and medical use.
With the addition of a linear accelerator in a new plant on Shady Oaks Drive, the company could make a much wider variety of medical radioisotopes, such as those used to diagnose and treat cancers. International Isotopes was eventually acquired by Trace Life Sciences.
The plants closed in 2009, shortly before they were swept into federal receivership as part of an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Denton plants were not implicated in the matter, which focused on the company's financial backers.
Utah-based NuView Life Sciences formed U.S. Radiopharmaceuticals and plucked the Denton plants from federal receivership. But the new company was never able to raise the capital to reopen the business. In July 2018, a state administrative law judge sided with the state health commissioner and ordered the two sites decommissioned, giving USR one year to do the job.
In their filing Tuesday, state officials said the company had ample time to prepare its response, with more than 250 days since the preliminary assessment of administrative penalties and almost two months since the hearing notice and resulting paperwork.
The state administrative law judge overseeing the proceedings is expected to rule in the next few days. If the judge sides with USR and grants the company more time to prepare, USR’s attorney pledged to provide several possible dates for rescheduling before Oct. 8.
If not, the hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, on the fourth floor of the William P. Clements Building, 300 W. 15th St. in Austin.